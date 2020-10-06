SAAF Chief farewell parade

Lieutenant General Fabian Zimpande Msimang retired as the Chief of the South African Air Force (SAAF) during a ceremony at Air Force Base Swartkop on 30 September 2020 after eight years at the helm of the airborne arm of service of the South African National Defence Force.
