SAAF celebrates 76 years of helicopter operations

The South African Air Force (SAAF) has celebrated 76 years of helicopter operations with a helicopter competition and awards ceremony at SAAF Mobile Deployment Wing (MDW).

The helicopter competition was held during the course of last week, culminating in a celebration event on 14 September at what used to be called Air Force Base Swartkop.

The day began with formation flypasts of active service helicopters and SAAF Museum rotary wing aircraft before welcoming, speeches, and helicopter competition awards-giving. Taking part in the Museum flypast were two Alouette IIs, one Alouette II, and a Puma. Active SAAF assets were represented by two Oryx, an A109, a Rooivalk, and two BK117 helicopters.

The good helicopter turnout was aided by force preparation training for the upcoming Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition, to be held at nearby Air Force Base Waterkloof between 18 and 22 September.

In his keynote speech, SAAF Director Helicopter Systems, Brigadier General Alec Kitley told the dozens of guests – many retired helicopter pilots – that the helicopter line is looking better as some additional funding has been allocated for the next two to three years, and there has been a slight increase in aircraft serviceability.

Kitley said the helicopter line is doing a lot of operational work, with Oryx and A109 helicopters in Mozambique, and three Oryx assisting the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The three Rooivalk attack helicopters in the DRC are being withdrawn back to South Africa for maintenance.

“There is quite a bit of operational flying out there that we are supporting. Our people are getting experience,” Kitley said.

He added that the SAAF’s helicopter pilots are doing sterling work and maintaining a good reputation. For instance, in the DRC, many troop contributing countries refuse to fly with anyone but Oryx crew. In one instance, Pakistani troops were deployed by helicopter and were expecting to be flown out, but the weather turned and they started digging in, believing their pilots would never fly in inclement weather. Minutes later they were picked up by Oryx aircrew.

“The chopper men and women are just as good if not better than 20 years ago,” Kitley said. “We are really doing an excellent job.”

For the helicopter competition, five crews competed, with third place taken by 15 Squadron flying an A109. Second place was awarded to 15 Squadron’s Charlie Flight flying a BK117, and first place was taken by 22 Squadron flying an Oryx.

A minute’s silence was held for fallen and passed members of the helicopter community – an updated roll of remembrance was displayed at the function at SAAF Mobile Deployment Wing.

