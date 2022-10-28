SAAF cannot be blamed for Ramaphosa’s Welkom flight

There appears to be agreement that President Cyril Ramaphosa misused State resources in the form of an Oryx helicopter flight and should be sanctioned as he did his former defence minister when she did something similar two years ago.

The use of an SA Air Force (SAAF) asset to ensure the Presidential presence in Welkom for a majority African National Congress (ANC) party Letsema campaign earlier in October was reported to the Public Protector by George Michalakis, Free State Democratic Alliance (DA) National Council of Provinces (NCOP) security and justice spokesman.

His party colleague, shadow defence and military veterans minister Kobus Marais, went the route of Parliamentary questions after Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula flew to Harare on the 21 Squadron Falcon 900B (ZS-NAN) in September 2020. That led to a Public Protector investigation and Mapisa-Nqakula being docked three months’ salary – no further action was taken against her.

Looking at the side of the SAAF as operator of the aircraft used in apparent contravention of rules and regulations, including a version of the Ministerial Handbook, is premier South African military aviation enthusiast and historian Dean Wingrin.

“In this instance, the SAAF cannot be blamed. They follow instructions and would not know the complete circumstances of the flight,” he told defenceWeb, adding: “While entitled to do so, it will be a brave officer indeed who will question the reasons for a flight request from the highest office bearer in the land”.

He sees the Mapisa-Nqakula Zimbabwe flight as a precedent when keeping affairs of party and State separate with the principle upheld there. “It has relevance in this instance.”

Michalakis maintains if the Public Protector finds Ramaphosa violated the “party/State separation principle” he is “likely guilty” of going against his Oath of Office.







He expects the Public Protector will make legally binding remedial recommendations unless otherwise directed by the courts. “At a minimum I would think either Ramaphosa or the party (African National Congress) should be liable for costs around the flight to the taxpayer,” he said.