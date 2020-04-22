SAAF C-130 Hercules suffers collapsed nosewheel

One of the South African Air Force’s C-130 Hercules transport aircraft has suffered from a nosewheel collapse, but damage appears to be limited.

The incident happened on 21 April at Air Force Base Waterkloof. The aircraft (405) was apparently starting up for a test flight and when the number two engine was started, the nosewheel collapsed or retracted unintentionally.

Denel was in the process of getting 405 airworthy, with some issues that needed rectifying, apparently including oil pressure in the number two engine. Denel had hoped to deliver 405 to the SAAF at the end of this month.

According to the South African Air Force, “the SAAF confirms that one of its C-130 Hercules aircraft stationed at AFB Waterkloof was involved in an incident while the aircraft was stationary. An investigation to determine the cause of the incident is currently underway.”







The SAAF has been using its Hercules to support the Operation Notlela coronavirus lockdown support initiative.