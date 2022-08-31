SAAF assist in recovery of solo yachtsman

A South African Air Force (SAAF) Oryx helicopter was used to help find a missing solo sailor, who was found deceased in his yacht adrift at sea off the Cape coast.

Darrol Hansen, 60, set sail from Cape Town to Mossel Bay on 12 August but after he did not reach his destination, his family contacted the authorities.

His yacht, the Panacea, was spotted by a passing tanker about 35 nautical miles south east of Cape Agulhas on 19 August.

A massive search operation involving the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and the South African Air Force (SAAF) ended on Saturday 20 August after an SA Air Force 22 squadron Oryx helicopter located the yacht approximately 30 nautical miles from Stilbaai.

An NSRI Airborne rescue swimmer was deployed from the Oryx into the sea, he swam to and boarded the yacht where he found the sailor deceased below decks.

With limited aviation fuel remaining, the rescue swimmer placed a signalling beacon on the yacht before being recovered into the helicopter and they returned to base, the NSRI said.

The NSRI were requested by authorities to assist to tow the yacht to shelter in Stilbaai where investigations could be initiated and the body recovered. The NSRI were requested by authorities to not breach the cabin (not to disturb the cabin or the body of deceased man) in order for a formal investigation to be conducted onboard the yacht on her arrival in the shelter of Stilbaai.

NSRI Stilbaai duty crew dispatched the sea rescue craft Breede Rescuer and on arrival on the scene, in foul weather conditions, the yacht was found to have sustained some water intake and damage. A towline was established and while towing the yacht towards Stilbaai weather conditions deteriorated and the tow was released.

In the early hours of 21 August, NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew launched the NSRI deep sea rescue craft Spirit of Safmarine III, and arrived on the scene, 60 nautical miles from Mossel Bay, where they found the yacht to have sustained significant water intake.

NSRI Mossel Bay set up a water extrication pump, established a towline and initiated towing the sailing yacht towards Mossel Bay. While towing the yacht towards Mossel Bay additional water flooded the yacht. NSRI Mossel Bay dispatched the sea rescue craft St Blaze Rescuer with an additional water extrication pump, but before the second water extrication pump could be deployed the yacht sunk.







The SA Police Service diving unit are currently investigating the possibility of getting the man’s body from the sunken yacht.