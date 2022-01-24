Rwanda to host African Air Chiefs Symposium

In partnership with the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), Rwanda will host the 11th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) in Kigali city, Rwanda, from 24 to 28 January.

More than 160 guests from 40 member states of the Association of African Air Forces (AAAF) are expected to convene in Kigali to discuss “Strategic Airlift” on the African continent.

The purpose of the symposium is to create a forum for Air Chiefs from across the African continent to come together to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationship and increase cooperation among African Air Forces.

The main function of the Association of African Air forces is to assemble and advocate for partnerships between Air forces on the continent. The AACS operates with the support of the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA). The annual African Air Chief Symposium enables the networking and liaison between Air forces in achieving the objectives of the Association.







Since its establishment in 2015, the Association of African Air Forces has been very instrumental in providing a forum for members to multilaterally discuss common security challenges, the Rwandan Ministry of Defence stated.