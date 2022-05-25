21 new pilots at SAAF wings parade

The South African Air Force has 21 new pilots in its ranks, after they were awarded their wings at a parade at Air Force Base Langebaanweg last week.

South African Air Force (SAAF) Corporate Communications reported the wings parade took place at the base on 19 May, when over 40 personnel were given their qualifications by the Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo.

This included 16 pilots from the SAAF’s Course 128; five pilots trained in Russia; five Navigators from Course 69; five 5 Flight Engineers from Course 01/2018; four Flight Engineers from Course 01/2019; two Flight Engineers from DAT&MS Course 01/2017; two Load Masters; one Flight Attendant and; one Air Photographer.

In addition to training pilots in Russia, the SAAF also has pilots and crew training in Cuba.







The traditional December 2020 wings parade at AFB Langebaanweg did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.