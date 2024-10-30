Russian air force delegation visiting South Africa, but Tu-160 bomber arrival uncertain

A Russian Aerospace Forces delegation is currently in South Africa on a goodwill visit, five years after a similar tour brought two Tu-160 strategic bombers to Air Force Base Waterkloof. At the same time, the Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is visiting Moscow.

In a statement, the SANDF said it welcomed the Russian aerospace delegation on 29 October. The visit, concluding on 2 November, is due to see “the Russian air arsenal” brought to South Africa and land at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Russia’s Defence Ministry on Monday said it had sent a group of aircraft to South Africa on a friendly visit, including Il-62 and An-124 aircraft as well as Tu-160 bombers. However, although the An-124 was seen landing at AFB Waterkloof on Tuesday, the Tu-160s have not arrived and it is rumoured their visit has been cancelled or postponed.

There was speculation the Tu-160s would visit the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in September, but this was apparently cancelled at the last minute. A Russian delegation arrived at Waterkloof in July to inspect the base ahead of the possible Tu-160 deployment.

The SANDF said the current visit is part of a display of defence cooperation, strengthening of military-to-military relations, in particular with the South African Airforce (SAAF), and includes “a bilateral seminar of both technical staff where officials deliberate on combat planning and the planning philosophy as well as search and rescue matters.”

“This friendly visit aims to reaffirm the diplomatic ties held by both countries’ military organisations, and it comes at the back of strong historical links existing between both countries dating as far back as 28 February 1992 which after, the Ministries of Defence of both countries penned an agreement on 14 June 1995 that the joint unit of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation will from time-to-time visit the Republic of South Africa. The SANDF will emerge as big heirs of this visit which sets a platform for the SA Air Force to gain knowledge and exposure to the large military air assets including the Il-62, An-124, and Tupolev Tu-160 ‘Blackjack’ bombers.”

The SANDF added that this is part of the South African National Defence Force’s broader military to military partnership framework with several other defence forces across the globe.

In October 2019, two Tu-160s arrived at Waterkloof, flying 11 000 km non-stop from Russia. They were supported by an Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft and an Ilyushin Il-62 passenger jet, which arrived a couple of days before.

The Tu-160s’ historic first visit to South Africa coincided with the opening of the first Russia-Africa Summit. This year’s visit coincides with the end of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit in Russia, which President Cyril Ramaphosa attended. It also coincides with a visit by Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, who arrived in South Africa on 27 October.

At the same time, Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, is visiting Moscow “to discuss issues related to bilateral military cooperation.” Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit commenced with a ceremonial laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden.

“Cooperation with our African partners is of strategic and long-term significance for Russia, fostering friendly, reliable, and equitable relations,” Army General Oleg Salyukov emphasised during discussions.

“Throughout the meeting, the military leaders agreed to enhance collaboration between the armed forces of both countries across various sectors,” the Foreign Ministry said.