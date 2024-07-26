Russia contemplating bringing Tu-160s to South Africa again

The Russian military is exploring the possibility of bringing Tupolev Tu-160 bombers to South Africa for the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in September.

Seven Russian military personnel arrived at Waterkloof on 22 July to inspect the base ahead of possible Tu-160 deployment, Captain Tebogo August reported for the SA Air Force’s Ad Astra magazine. They were welcomed by Brigadier General Alec Kitley on behalf of the Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Simo Wiseman Mbambo.

The Russian delegation is due to depart today (Friday 26 July).

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Giving background to the possible Russian bomber visit, August noted that, “Russia and South Africa have enjoyed diplomatic relations since time immemorial, as BRICS members, together with China, India, and Brazil. They all enjoy economic ties, political relations, and military cooperation agreements; they have both enjoyed training and joint exercises.”

Preparations are in full swing for the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2024 exhibition, which runs from 18-22 September, with the last two days reserved for the air show.

If confirmed, it would be the second time Tu-160s would come to South Africa. In October 2019, two Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-160s arrived at Waterkloof, flying 11 000 km non-stop from Russia. They were supported by an Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft and an Ilyushin Il-62 passenger jet, which arrived a couple of days before.

The Tu-160s’ historic first visit to South Africa coincided with the opening of the first Russia-Africa Summit. Their time in South Africa strengthened and cemented military to military relations between the two countries, in particular air force to air force relations, the SA National Defence Force said at the time.

In 1995 Russia and South Africa signed agreements on military technical co-operation and co-operation between their respective defence ministries. More recently, in August 2018 Russia signed a military technical co-operation agreement with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa.

The Tu-160 visit was originally scheduled for 2016, and was to coincide with that year’s Africa Aerospace & Defence exhibition. At the last minute it was postponed, seemingly as a result of Russia being unable to spare Tu-160 aircraft during a key period of its operations in Syria.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Tu-160 visit would bolster the Russian presence at AAD 2024. A number of Russian defence companies will be taking part in the exhibition, with Aeroscan, Katod, Roscosmos Corporation, Rosoboronexport, Technodinamika, and United Aircraft Corporation confirmed as exhibitors.

Apart from Russia, other air forces taking part in AAD include the Zimbabwe Air Force and US Air Force. The United States had a large presence at AAD 2022, bringing Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper, and Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk aircraft.