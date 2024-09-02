Rosoboronexport taking part in debut Egypt International Airshow

Russian state arms conglomerate Rosoboronexport, part of the Rostec State Corporation, will be taking part in the inaugural Egypt International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport this week.

The National Aviation Service Company, United Aircraft Corporation and United Engine Corporation, which are Rostec subsidiaries, will showcase their products under the Russian pavilion during the exhibition, which runs from 3 to 5 September.

“Rosoboronexport accepted with a great gratitude the invitation of the Egyptian side to participate in the Egypt International Airshow. Our presence here will serve to strengthen military-technical cooperation between Russia and Egypt, as well as to further develop relations with countries in Africa and the Middle East, whose combined share in the company’s order portfolio exceeds 50 percent. I am sure that the Airshow has a great future, and we are ready to become its regular exhibitor,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.

“At the Airshow we will demonstrate the latest Russian operational aircraft, air defence and unmanned aircraft systems that were successfully tested under real combat conditions”.

Rosoboronexport will exhibit the Ka-52 scout/attack helicopter equipped with the LMUR (Izdeliye 305E) light multipurpose helicopter-launched guided missile. The company in a statement said the helicopter and missile have destroyed a variety of targets in combat operations.

“Exhibitors and guests of the airshow will also be able to get acquainted with the Kh-69, a new multifunctional air-launched stealth precision-guided cruise missile, proposed to be included in the armament system of the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter, which is also on display at Rosoboronexport’s stand.”

The Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 UAVs, which are actively used in combat operations for aerial reconnaissance and target designation, will be on display in the unmanned systems segment. In addition, the RB-504P-E drone countermeasures system and an airspace control system will be exhibited in the outdoor display area.

In the air defence zone, Rosoboronexport specialists will talk about their capabilities to build a layered air defence system, designed to protect military, civil infrastructure and industrial installations against air threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes. The company will present Viking and Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile systems as well as Verba man-portable air defence system.

“The combat capabilities of the Pantsir-S1M self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile (SPAAGM) system to protect installations against strikes by a wide range of air attack weapons will also be demonstrated. Rosoboronexport will unveil the latest TKB-1055 very-short-range interceptor missile designed to engage small UAVs,” the company said.

As part of the airshow’s business programme, Rosoboronexport will hold meetings with military and political officials of Middle Eastern, Asian and African states to discuss current and future issues of military-technical cooperation, including the development of industrial partnerships.

Organisers of the Egypt International Airshow said the global event will be a great opportunity to extend bridges of communication among the participants through examining the production of international companies working in the field of technology in aviation, civil and military space industries, and will represent an ideal platform for exchanging experiences and bringing together visions and ideas for discussion.

More than 160 exhibitors have registered to attend the show, from Airbus and Aero Vodochody to ST Engineering and United Aircraft Corporation. In addition to static and flying displays, the show will feature a dedicated space sector conference on 2 September. Some 43 aircraft will be on static display, from the Ka-52 to Xian Y-20, while a dozen different aircraft and display teams have been scheduled to fly aerial displays.