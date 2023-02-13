Ramaphosa’s VIP jet grounded following Cape Town mishap

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) will be out of action for some time following a hangar incident in Cape Town that damaged its tail.

Initial reports suggested the BBJ (‘Inkwazi’) suffered a bird strike on 6 February while flying to Cape Town to deliver Ramaphosa to the Investing in African Mining Indaba. City Press subsequently reported that the bird strike was suspected to have damaged one of the engines, but more serious damage occurred when the aircraft was towed into a hangar by Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) personnel.

The vertical tail of the Boeing 737-7ED hit the top of the hangar, damaging it and rendering the aircraft unserviceable. Armscor has appointed SAA Technical to repair the aircraft, SA National Defence Force Spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mahapa told City Press.

Human error appears to be the cause of the incident, and it is suspected that the Inkwazi’s length (it is shorter than the more popular Boeing 737-800) confused Acsa personnel who misread markings on the hangar floor that indicate where an aircraft should stop when being towed into a hangar.

It seems the Inkwazi has been replaced temporarily by a Bombardier Challenger 604 chartered from Comair Flight Services. This was on 11 February tracked on FlightRadar24 from Cape Town to Johannesburg using the SAAF’s LMG1 callsign, indicating the President was on board (LMG2, for example, indicates a Deputy President flight).







The Presidential Boeing Business Jet, operated by the SA Air Force (SAAF) VIP transport squadron, was grounded in August last year due to non-payment of a Jeppesen subscription fee, meaning the aircraft was not allowed to fly internationally. This apparent oversight saw a South African Airways Airbus A340 chartered to fly Ramaphosa and his retinue to Democratic Republic of Congo for a Southern African Development Community meeting in August. The BBJ was back in action the following month.