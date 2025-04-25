Purpose-built hangar for Spitfire Restoration Project

The Spitfire Restoration Project (SRP) underway at what was Air Force Base (AFB) Swartkop, now Air Force Mobile Deployment Wing (AF MDW), has a completed hangar to continue refurbishment of Spitfire 5518.

Completion of the hangar comes 10 months after a ceremonial roof wetting acknowledged by the SRP as a dedicated space to restore the aircraft, crashed with then SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum officer commanding Neil Thomas in the cockpit in 2000. The project was registered 10 years ago with estimates of at last another 15 needed to – hopefully – bring the famed World War II fighter back to if not flying condition, then dazzling display status.

The hangar will provide dedicated space for restoration work including jigs and work stations “allowing our team of experts and volunteers to commence the meticulous restoration project” a statement has it, in part.

“This hangar is more than just a building. It represents the future of South Africa’s last remaining airworthy Spitfire and will serve as the space where history is carefully preserved and restored, one part at a time.”

On the donor and supporters’ lists for the hangar are Dawid Laas; Hannes Smith; Ian Forbes and Talie Alberts (Africa Tanks); Brian and Neil Jaffe (Valhalla General Dealers); Hansie and Johan Nel (Phambili Construction); Gabriel Gomes (Gomes Sand); and Riaan Lottering (Mojave Construction).

Next on the list is to move the aircraft fuselage in and position it in a still to be built jig after which restoration work can start in earnest.

That the restoration is a big project is aptly illustrated by the R10 million cost of wing repairs alone. Crash damage caused when the iconic single-engine fighter crashed into the southern boundary wall of the base during a SAAF Museum air show is estimated at close to R70 million.

Spitfire 5518 was built in May 1945 and delivered to the SAAF two years later. It was retired from service early in 1954 and preserved in non-flying condition as a “gate guard” on a plinth at AFB Waterkloof. After the only flyable Spitfire in South Africa (Evelyn) was exported, 5518 was taken off its plinth, stripped down and re-evaluated as the SAAF Museum motivated restoration to flying condition to serve as the star attraction at SAAF air shows to promote the air force and aviation among youth. Parts were then either restored and re-used or remanufactured in a combined effort by the SAAF Museum, 1 Air Depot and what was then the Atlas Aircraft Corporation (now part of the Denel Group). Restoration was completed in 1994. Six years later the Spitfire was badly damaged after crashing into the southern boundary wall of the oldest still operational base in the SAAF, home to 17 Squadron and its Agusta A109 and Oryx medium transport helicopters.