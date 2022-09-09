Provisional AAD 2022 air show lineup announced

The organisers of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition have released a tentative display lineup for the air show on 24 and 25 September at Air Force Base Waterkloof.

Some of the highlights include South African Air Force (SAAF) fast jets (Gripen and Hawk), a ‘mini war’ capability demonstration, Boeing 737 and L-100 formation, and a South African Police Service hostage rescue demonstration.

The air show will begin with a cavalcade of emergency services vehicles, and a flypast of powered paragliders and microlights. A SAAF Hawk will perform the official opening display.

Numerous heritage and vintage aircraft are scheduled to take part, including Tiger Moths and SAAF Museum aircraft, which include the Bosbok, Harvard, Kudu, Cessna 185, Puma and Alouette II/III.

Aerobatics of course feature strongly in this year’s air show lineup, with Zlin, Yak-52, L-39 and other solo displays, while aerobatic display teams taking part include the Raptors (flying Vans aircraft), Hired Gun (Pitts Specials), Goodyear Eagles (Pitts Specials), Puma Flying Lions (Harvards), and Iveco Extras (Extras).

The South African National Defence Force will put on a ‘mini war’ display, while the South African Police Service will also do a hijacking/hostage rescue display – both typically involve aircraft, vehicles and simulated gunfire. Other demos include a Rocket HEMS emergency rescue demo, a mass parachute jump from a SAAF C-130 Hercules, and a South African Special Forces/Parabat display. Other SAAF participation includes a BK117 display, Silver Falcons team display, and a Gripen sunset display.

Foreign participation so far confirmed includes a K-8 jet trainer display from Zimbabwe, and a UH-60 Black Hawk display from the United States Air Force. Zimbabwe will also have a C212 on static display while the United States will have C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135R, C-130J Super Hercules and MQ-9 Reaper aircraft on static display.

Other items on the provisional lineup include motor gliders, gyrocopters, an L-29 solo display, Enstrom helicopter display, P-51 ‘Mustang Sally’ solo display, Bell 222 display from Henley Air, and (on Sunday only) a formation of Safair Boeing 737 and L-100 Hercules aircraft.

More aircraft are likely to be added to the display roster as the air show date approaches, and this is only a provisional list.

In addition to the aerial action, the show features a mobility track demonstration area for vehicles, and a Youth Development Programme that will be staged in a dedicated Pavilion with a fun fly park.

Tickets are available from Computicket.







