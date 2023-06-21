Pratt & Whitney to build engine factory in Morocco

Pratt & Whitney will launch an affiliate, Pratt & Whitney Maroc (PWM), in Casablanca, to manufacture detailed static and structural machined parts for various engine models.

Making the announcement at the Paris Air Show this week, Pratt & Whitney said the investment “is key to Pratt & Whitney’s strategy to develop cost-effective sourcing capabilities for competitiveness and to optimise operations footprint and asset utilization. Morocco was selected after a global benchmarking exercise due to its growing hub of aerospace companies, cost of business and trained, available talent.”

“Morocco offers many benefits for aerospace manufacturing,” said Maria Della Posta, president, Pratt & Whitney Canada. “The growing aerospace community in Casablanca ensures a highly valuable talent pool, a positive economic environment, and the support from Morocco’s government. Pratt & Whitney Maroc, as an independent affiliate, will create 200 jobs by 2030, and we look forward to joining the business community in Casablanca’s MidParc Free Zone.”

“P&W investment in Morocco will strengthen our aerospace ecosystem by fostering innovation, research, and the development of new technologies,” said the representative of the Moroccan Ministry of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies (MICEPP). “It will create job opportunities for our talented youth, foster knowledge transfer, and promote collaboration between local and international stakeholders”.

The 12 000 square metre new facility “is a vital part of the company’s ability to produce engines to meet strong demand and brings Pratt & Whitney closer to its African customer base and partners, which allows it to further support the aerospace growth in this region. Facility construction will begin Q4 2023 to ensure a successful launch in 2025,” Pratt & Whitney said.

There are about 3 000 Pratt & Whitney engines flying on the African continent.