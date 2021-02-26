Pilots injured in ATAC Mirage F1 runway excursion

Both pilots aboard an Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC) Mirage F1B aircraft sustained non-life-threatening injuries when their aircraft slid off the runway at Tyndall Air Force Base on 25 February.

Colonel Gregory Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander, said at approximately 11:25 am on Thursday, a Mirage F1B aircraft contracted through Airborne Tactical Advantage Company crashed off the end of the flight line at Tyndall Air Force Base.

“First responders were dispatched to the scene immediately and both pilots were taken to a hospital in Panama City, Florida, to assess injuries sustained during the crash. Tyndall is working closely with ATAC to ensure a thorough and timely investigation of the incident occurs.”

According to Scramble magazine, one of the pilots ejected. It is not clear how much damage the Mirage F1B sustained. ATAC has seven two-seat Mirage F1Bs which it acquired from France. It bought a total of 63 from the French Air Force. These were refurbished with assistance from Paramount Group company Paramount Aerospace.

ATAC began flying its Mirage F1s from Tyndall in mid-December as part of adversary air training services for the United States Air Force. For the next year or two, Tyndall AFB will house and support the contracted unit of about six aircraft, five pilots and 30 maintenance personnel.

ATAC was awarded a US government procurement contract under Combat Air Forces to deliver an alternative airframe, the Mirage F1, which is projected to replace Tyndall’s current fleet of T-38 Talon aircraft.

This new partnership will enable F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning pilots to engage in tactical airborne training, adversary air live training at Tyndall and other US Air Force bases such as Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico and Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, according to the US Air Force.







ATAC’s Mirage training programme is anticipated to fly more than 1 100 sorties over the next several years to provide adversary air support to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, which is the schoolhouse for the F-22s, and the schoolhouse for the F-35s, the 58th Fighter Squadron.