Pilatus PC-24 and PC-12 to be on display as CFS exhibits at AAD 2024

Air charter company Comair Flight Services (CFS Aviation Group) is bringing a Pilatus PC-24 business jet, amongst others, to the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof next week, when it will showcase its range of services, from aircraft management to, charter, aircraft sales and flight and ground operations support.

The versatile PC-24 will be on static display along with the popular single turboprop Pilatus PC-12.

With interest in business aviation across Africa continuing to grow, CFS Aviation Group will be exhibiting out of the General Aviation Park during AAD 2024 with CFS representatives on hand to discuss the company’s suite of services including aircraft management, charter, aircraft sales as well as flight and ground operations support through flight planning and FBO (fixed base operations) handling.

“CFS is delighted to participate at Africa’s premier air showb” said Justin Reeves, CEO of CFS Aviation Group. “We invested in this event as it’s important to provide our clients and potential clients a first-hand opportunity to experience what general aviation and in particular business aviation has to offer. We look forward to connecting with aviation enthusiasts and industry professionals.”

The company was originally established in 2007 as Corporate Flight Services, but after Comair General Aviation Holdings acquired a stake in 2012 the name was changed. Its air operator certificate allows domestic and international flights with the company’s large fleet of aircraft ranging from single engine turboprops to large size twin jets, ranging from PC-12s to King Airs, Learjets, and Cessna Citations. CFS said it will be adding several aircraft to its already extensive fleet.

Based at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, CFS provides aircraft management, charter, FBO services and aircraft sales to the African business aviation market.