Pegasus Universal Airspace reveals two-man electric VTOL aircraft as part of new business model

Pegasus Universal Aerospace, initially established to develop a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) business jet, has now unveiled a two-person electric VTOL aircraft as part of its business model relaunch.

The aircraft, a futuristic high-wing design, has to date garnered interest to the level of a first order accompanied by a deposit, according to Dr Reza Mia, chairman and founder of Pegasus Universal Airspace (PUA).

“This initial order marks a significant achievement for the company, validating its strategic direction and underscoring the market demand for innovative eVTOL solutions,” Pegasus Universal Aerospace stated.

“Our first order for the two-man eVTOL is a major milestone for Pegasus,” said Mia. “It demonstrates the confidence that the market has in our capabilities and our vision for the future of aerospace. We are excited to deliver this revolutionary product and continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Policing and emergency response are listed alongside personal transport and game viewing as applications for the new Pegasus aircraft, which the company believes will revolutionise urban and rural air mobility.

The eVTOL presently has a price tag of R5.5 million.

The eVTOL forms part of Pegasus Universal Aerospace’s business model relaunch which includes its Pegasus Vertical Business Jet (VBJ).

The VBJ is planned to use two turboshaft engines to drive two rear thrust fans for horizontal flight and four lift fans in the wings for vertical flight. In 2020 Pegasus began flying a scale model of the aircraft, successfully performing vertical takeoffs and landings. The company is currently working on a quarter scale model.