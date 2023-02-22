Paramount putting N-Raven loitering munition into production

Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS) will be putting its N-Raven loitering munition into production in April this year with first deliveries in October, the company has revealed during the IDEX defence show in Abu Dhabi.

The N-Raven was first announced by Paramount Advanced Technologies during the 2021 edition of IDEX in the United Arab Emirates – at the time it featured a swept wing and T-tail mounted above the fuselage, but current renders of the propeller-driven munition show a straight wing (with winglets) and V-tail.

Paramount said the N-Raven family of autonomous, multi-mission aerial vehicles will feature next generation ‘swarm’ technologies to accomplish numerous missions with pinpoint precision. Three different models will be available: GPS guided; fixed optical seeker head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a gimbal version of the optical seeker head. All these technologies including the hardware, software and artificial intelligence (AI) have been developed by Paramount.

The swarming version of the N Raven is “in advanced stages of development” and is scheduled to be industrialized in the second half of 2024.

The N-Raven weights 55 kg (up from 41 kg announced in 2021) and will have a speed of 180 km/h and loitering endurance of about two hours for the electric version, and 4.5 hours for the petrol version, and range of up to 100 km. The munition has a wingspan of 3.6 metres and carries a 13.5 kg payload.

“Designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way, the N-Raven addresses the increasing requirements of governments for defence industrial autonomy and maintaining security of supply”, said Paramount Global CEO, Steve Griessel.

“The N Raven is a lightweight solution yet with the capacity to immobilise convoys and supply lines and in doing so, deplete enemy capabilities,” he continued. It can be launched from land-based and naval platforms.

“Recent conflicts around the world have confirmed that loitering munitions will play a key role on the new battlefield. This ingenious, affordable technology increases mission survivability and success, enhances real time actionable intelligence, minimises exposure of friendly forces, and in doing so, provides armed forces around the world with an unassailable advantage,” said Griessel.







In line with its emphasis on portable manufacturing, Paramount said that the N-Raven has been digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture these loitering munitions in their countries, in less than one year.