Pakistan to receive South African-modified maritime patrol aircraft from 2026

The Pakistan Navy will in 2026 receive the first Embraer Lineage 1000 aircraft modified by Leonardo and Paramount Aerospace Systems for the maritime patrol role.

In mid-2021, Pakistan contracted Leonardo to convert three Embraer Lineage 1000 aircraft into long-range maritime patrol aircraft for the Pakistan Navy as part of long-term plans to replace the country’s P-3C Orion fleet. Paramount was tasked with handling the pre-conversion maintenance, repair and overhaul of the aircraft as part of the Sea Sultan project.

It is believed the conversion will add electronic support measures/electronic intelligence (ESM/ELINT) sensors, an electro-optical turret, active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, satellite communications, chaff/flare dispenser and torpedo/sonobuoy/depth charge launcher.

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Admiral Naveed Ashraf, told defenceWeb that the induction of the Lineage 1000 maritime patrol aircraft into the Fleet Air Arm “is a remarkable addition to our maritime patrol capabilities.”

“The aircraft is presently being modified in South Africa and is expected to be delivered in 2026, with subsequent deliveries planned over the coming years as part of a phased approach to modernise our naval aviation. With its state-of-the-art technology, the Sea Sultan will complement our existing platforms, such as the older P-3C Orion and ATR 72 aircraft, while offering superior performance in terms of range, endurance, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface vessel capabilities,” he said.

The Pakistan Navy has stated an intention to ultimately replace its P-3C Orion fleet with ten converted commercial jets.

The Pakistan Navy inducted the first Lineage 1000 in September 2021, at a ceremony at Pakistan Naval Station Mehran in Karachi. This aircraft is unmodified and used for crew training.

Apart from Paramount, other South African companies are involved in the Sea Sultan project. Aerospace engineering and manufacturing company Aerosud has been contracted to supply two sets of interiors.

After an 18-month design phase, Aerosud in May began embarking on the manufacturing of interior components for the special mission configuration. These configurations include specialised components such as galleys, observer tables, class dividers, and equipment stowages, with a completion date planned for mid-2025.

“This contract not only highlights Aerosud’s technical capabilities but also underscores its strategic approach to collaboration and project execution. By partnering with Paramount Aerospace Systems, Aerosud continues to expand its portfolio of projects, reinforcing its position as a trusted supplier in the aerospace industry,” the company said.