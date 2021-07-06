Pakistan, Nigerian Air Force strengthen cooperation

The Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCOSC), General Nadeem Raza has expressed the willingness of the Pakistani Government to deepen technical and defence cooperation with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in view of current and emerging security challenges.

The Chairman made this known while on a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao in his office at Headquarters NAF, Abuja, the Nigerian Air Force said on 1 July.

Raza, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria, noted that Nigeria deserves a robust, versatile and tactical air force in view of her leadership role in Africa to be able to curtail various internal security challenges. He assured that the technical cooperation between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the NAF, especially in areas of platform acquisition, training of pilots, engineers and technicians as well as provision of counter-terrorism training would be boosted to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

He stated that several years of cooperation between the PAF and NAF had translated into a strong alliance that is helping both countries to respond proactively to their common security challenges of asymmetric warfare and other similar threats.

Amao disclosed that the acquisition of 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan, along with the training of NAF instructor pilots and ground crew, has helped in boosting the operational capacities of the NAF. The CAS also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the areas of technical and operational support for the maintenance of Nigeria’s F-7Ni fleet and the local conduct of Periodic Depot Maintenance for NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.







He noted that the recent acquisition of three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft, which were inducted into the NAF on 20 May 2021, was another huge benefit from the relationship. He assured that the NAF, under his watch would continue to strengthen the collaboration to enhance the effective delivery of airpower towards tackling the security challenges in the country.