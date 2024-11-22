Nod of approval for Ex Eagle Eye II

The SA Air Force (SAAF) force preparation exercise Eagle Eye finished with an all-round thumbs-up for mission accomplishment at the Alldays airport (ADY/FAAL) two weeks after teams moved in for preparatory work.

The exercise tasking was to set up and operate a 150 personnel-strong tactical air base (TAB) at a site without SAAF facilities. Exercise Eagle Eye II was instituted by SAAF Director Command and Control System Brigadier General Jan Augustin to sharpen operational capabilities.

That it met this target under the command of helicopter pilot turned TAB commander Lieutenant Colonel Iwan Robbertse was noted by exercise director Augustin.

“After completion of the SAAF operational planning process for the exercise, the advance team of personnel from 18 Deployment Support Unit, arrived on site on 19 October, to initiate construction of the TAB environment. This entailed tented accommodation, power reticulation as well as cooling systems. Not forgetting the mess and personnel responsible for preparation of three meals daily for participants and protection personnel responsible for protection of all SAAF assets by means of access control and perimeter patrols to ensure a safe and successful execution of the exercise,” according to the unnamed exercise corporate communication officer.

This was followed by the “main force” arriving at the bushveld town airport with operational area establishment its first task. Mobile tactical radar (MTR), mobile tower and runway lighting were positioned, made operational and integrated with both SAAF and SANDF (SA National Defence Force) communication and intelligence function by way a tactical telecommunication unit (TC-4). This saw all communications patched into the SAAF network.

Designed for rapid deployment, the mobile tactical radar can pack up and relocate to a new strategic position in just 45 minutes, making it an indispensable asset for ensuring consistent radar coverage in regions beyond the reach of static radars. This ability to quickly establish radar posts allows the SA Air Force to maintain vigilance over vast stretches of airspace, enhancing operational readiness and responsiveness, the SAAF said.

The radar can track aircraft at varying altitudes and distances, from low-level intrusions to high-altitude targets up to 60 000 feet.

The radar itself is also equipped to serve multiple roles, acting as a sensor, a reporting post, a control post, or even a combined control and reporting post, depending on mission requirements. This flexibility empowers mission controllers to make real-time, informed decisions that are crucial to safeguarding South African airspace.