No SAAF Museum air show this year

There will almost certainly be no SA Air Force (SAAF) Museum air show this year, even though COVID-19 restrictions are considerably more relaxed regarding outdoor gatherings.

Museum staffer Major Ntokozo Ntshangase told defenceWeb the “usual May” date was out with time cited as the reason. The alternative of September for a Spring air show is this year also a no-go because all eyes will be on neighbouring Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof where Aerospace Africa and Defence (AAD) is set to run from 21 to 25 September.

Since February, military aviation enthusiasts have been able to attend monthly flying training days at AFB Swartkop – the next one will be on Saturday, 7 May.

“As always with flying training, aviation enthusiasts and photographers are welcome,” he said.

The Swartkop museum, along with satellites at Air Force Station (AFS) Port Elizabeth and AFB Ysterplaat, are open Monday to Friday from 08h00 to 15h00.







A defenceWeb request to AAD organisers for information on confirmed exhibition bookings and possible aircraft attendance still awaits response.