Nigerian Air Force graduates 20 UAV and five fixed and rotary wing pilots

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has graduated another 25 pilots, including 20 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and five fixed and rotary wing aircraft pilots. Some of the pilots flew L-39s in the Czech Republic.

Speaking during the winging ceremony at NAF Headquarters, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Amao earlier this week specifically expressed his delight at the winging of UAV pilots as UAVs, unlike manned aircraft, offer relatively lower costs of procurement, operation, and maintenance as well as a capability to undertake high risk operations.

With the recent acquisition of new platforms for the NAF, the CAS noted that the increased manpower base of both manned and unmanned pilots would be critical to NAF’s future operations. According to Amao, “All these efforts at pilots training are aimed at maintaining combat readiness at significantly higher levels to counter both domestic and foreign threats to the nation’s security and wellbeing of our people.”

Amao also disclosed that more pilots as well as personnel from other specialties were attending various training programmes both at home and abroad. These efforts, according to him, are expected to place the NAF in a dominant position to deliver on its constitutional role especially in the light of its involvement in several counter insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

He noted that the NAF currently has a total of 169 officers and airmen/airwomen undergoing diverse training courses overseas, cutting across several specialties and trades. Out of this number, according to the CAS, 44 are student pilots who are undergoing training in South Africa, the United States as well as in NAF training facilities in Kano and Kaduna.

The CAS also revealed that a set of 21 officers will soon resume UAV training at the 401 Flight Training School, Kaduna, and are projected to complete their training by March 2022. He added that, under his watch as the CAS, the NAF has also developed a formal capacity to train UAV pilots from ab-initio to tactical flying.

The Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) James Gwani, disclosed that of the 25 newly winged pilots, 17 had completed the UAV Course 3 while 3 completed the CH-3A UAV Operational Conversion Course locally at 401 Flying Training School (FTS), Kaduna. The five fixed and rotary wing pilots, on the other hand, completed L-39 basic and advanced pilot training at the Centre of Flying Training of the Czech Air Force, Czech Republic. They also underwent training at the Basic Military Helicopter as well as Mission and Tactics Training at United States Army Aviation Flight School, Fort Rucker and Western Army Aviation Training Site, Arizona, United States.

For UAV training, Awani further stated that the course was divided into three phases; ground academics, UAV initial flying and basic UAV training phase and entailed each officer flying the minimum requirement of an average of 45 hours comprising 10 hours actual and 35 hours simulator flight hours at the initial flying phase.

“The Basic UAV training phase involved 40 hours internal UAV pilot training on UAV mission planning and execution, emergency procedures, position reporting as well as external and internal pilot coordination amongst others”, he said.

The L-39 basic and advanced pilot training course was conducted in two phases: basic and advanced flying. According to Gwani, the officers flew an average of 60 hours on the L-39 aircraft in the Basic Flying training phase before proceeding to the Advanced flying training phase. He further stated that the Advanced flying training phase consisted of 80 instructional flight hours covering medium and low-level formation flying, Strike training comprising single and two ship as well as introduction to basic fighter manoeuvre offensive and defensive. In all, the officers had an average of 140 hours of actual flying. “I am glad to state that the average pass mark of the entire course was 80 percent,” Gwani concluded.







On 16 July, the CAS winged six young NAF helicopter pilots, who had completed their basic flying training at Draken Helicopter Academy, United Kingdom.