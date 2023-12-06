Nigerian Air Force Falcon 900 up for sale

The Nigerian government has put up for sale a VIP Dassault Falcon 900B jet, owned by the Nigerian Air Force, in order to save money.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on 4 December invited interested parties to submit bids for the purchase of the aircraft.

The aircraft is available for inspection at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from 1 to 24 December.

The aircraft entered service in October 1990 and has flown 12 094 hours, with 10 693 cycles (one cycle represents one takeoff and landing). The engines have over 1 700 hours before they need to be overhauled. The NAF said the aircraft can seat 16 passengers and three crew.

“The sale of the Falcon 900B is part of our ongoing efforts to optimise our fleet and ensure that we are operating as efficiently as possible,” NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said. “The proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in other areas that are more critical to our operations.”

The Falcon 900B has seen less use in recent times after the acquisition of more modern and efficient aircraft.

The Nigerian Presidential Air Fleet is based at Abuja/Nnamdi Azikiwe includes two AW189 and two Leonardo AW139 helicopters, a Cessna 550, the Falcon 900, a Boeing 737-700, two Falcon 7X jets and a Gulfstream G550.