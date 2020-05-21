Nigerian Air Force continues the fight against insurgents

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has flown 1 700 combat hours over the last four months against Boko Haram insurgents, attacking more than three dozen different targets.

The NAF said sustained efforts have been underway to eliminate the remnants of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the North East of the country. Consequently, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has attacked over 33 different Boko Haram targets and flown close to 1 700 hours in the last four months.

These numbers were reached during 889 air interdiction, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), battle damage assessment, close air support as well as tactical airlift missions executed in 1 075 sorties with about 1.6 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel expended from 1 January 2020 to mid-May.

This was disclosed on 13 May by the ATF Commander, Air Commodore Precious Amadi, while briefing the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, during the CAS’ Operational Visit to Headquarters ATF (HQ ATF) at Nigerian Air Force Base Maiduguri.

Amadi said that during the first quarter of 2020, the ATF had conducted several independent operations including Operations Rattle Snake 2 and 3 and Operation Decisive Edge, while also supporting the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and allied partners in order to decimate, dislocate and deny Boko Haram freedom of action.

He added that the ATF, with its sustained aerial bombardment of Boko Haram targets, has supported land operations as evidenced by the successes recorded in the ongoing joint subsidiary operation Kantana Jimlan.

Abubakar commended Amadi and his officers and men for their successes, including the killing of several top Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) leaders, thereby curtailing their operations.







Meanwhile, the NAF said that as of 16 May, it had flown more than 300 hours in support of coronavirus relief efforts, delivering medical equipment, supplies and government workers across the country.