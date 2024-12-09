Nigerian Air Force acquires ex-French Alpha Jets

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the purchase of 12 former French Air Force Alpha Jets as part of wider efforts at fleet renewal.

Six of the Alpha Jets will be brought to airworthy status and used operationally while the other six will be used for spare parts. This is according to Nigerian Air Force Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who revealed the acquisition during a Nigerian Air Force Training, Operations and Safety Seminar on 4 December.

The Alpha Jets are being acquired through French company SOFEMA (Société Française d’Exportation de Matériel Militaire et Aéronautique), which specialises in the acquisition and refurbishment of French military hardware. France has been replacing the Alpha Jet with the Pilatus PC-21 for training, leaving surplus aircraft available for sale.

The NAF has been utilising Alpha Jets since the 1980s for pilot training and close air support missions against insurgents and militants. Out of the 24 jets initially acquired, only about eight remain in service, according to Scramble magazine. Fifteen aircraft were lost in combat or accidents over the years. Five additional Alpha Jets were acquired from the USA in 2015, of which one crashed.

Abubakar said the Alpha Jets will join Leonardo M-346FA jets, Airbus C295 transports, and Bell AH-1Z attack helicopters, underscoring the NAF’s modernisation efforts. The first six of 24 M-346FA combat/trainer aircraft are expected by the end of 2024. Bell was awarded a contract for 12 AH-1Zs for Nigeria in March, while two C295s are being acquired. Next year ten AW109 Trekker helicopters are expected for the NAF.

The Chief of Air Staff thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his ‘unwavering’ support to the NAF, describing the current period as a ‘Golden Era’ for the Service. He highlighted the acquisition of 12 aircraft over the past year, such as two Beechcraft King Air 360i and four Diamond DA 62 aircraft, as well as four Turkish Aerospace Industries T-129 ATAK and two Leonardo AW-109 Trekker helicopters. The third and fourth out of six T-129s arrived in Nigeria in September along with 70 mm rockets, L-UMTAS and CIRIT anti-tank missiles. The last two T-129s and one King Air are expected to be delivered before the end of 2024.

Abubakar also celebrated the winging of 28 new pilots and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators. They were recognised for completing rigorous courses, including fighter, helicopter, and UAV pilot training conducted in Nigeria, Egypt, and the United States.

This year 405 airmen and 186 officers completed various foreign courses, seminars and trips, while 64 are currently continuing their training. 5 474 and 1 331 personnel have completed and are undergoing various local training courses, respectively, Abubakar said. From January to November 2024, the NAF has trained 54 pilots abroad and 43 pilots locally, while 16 UAV operators were trained locally.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, commended the NAF’s leadership for its proactive posture and decisive action in countering threats such as insurgency, terrorism and banditry through effective utilisation of newly acquired assets and platforms. He noted the remarkable progress achieved by the NAF and other defence and security agencies in restoring stability to the Northeast and other parts of the country, attributing this success to mission-oriented training and effective operational execution, the NAF said in a statement.

“The Northeastern part of the country now enjoys relative peace and calmness owing to the selfless contributions and dedication of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. All these would not have been possible if not for the constant need to assess performance and identify shortcomings in our operational activities,” he said.