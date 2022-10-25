Niger receives AB 412 helicopters from Italy

Niger’s military has taken delivery of two AB 412 helicopters from Italy, and will receive another two helicopters next year.

The two aircraft were handed over in a ceremony at Air Base 101 in Niamey on 18 October in the presence of Niger’s defence minister Alkassoum Indattou and his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini.

Indattou said the delivery was the result of close ties between Italy and Niger. The aircraft will be used to strengthen Niger’s Air Force and carry out personnel transport, cargo and medical evacuation flights, and combat cross-border crimes.

The two helicopters (MM81452/GF-207, c/n 25707 and MM81456/GF-211, c/n 25713) were delivered in the colours of Italy’s Guardia di Finanza (GdiF) and fitted with fairings above their cabins for radars used to detect maritime smugglers.

The Italian Ministry of Defence quoted Guerini as saying the Sahel is an area of great strategic importance to Italy as its dynamics have direct effects on the entire African continent as well as the Mediterranean and Europe. “That is one of the reasons why our country wants to strengthen its structured bilateral cooperation with Niger, thus moving forward with the ongoing productive dialogue established some years ago.”

Italy has deployed a Bilateral Mission in support of Niger and aims to increase the capacity of the authorities of Niger and other members of the G5-Sahel Initiative to counter illegal trafficking, terrorism and other security threats in the area.

The Italian Ministry of Defence said the two AB 412s were refurbished by the Agenzia Industrie Difesa (Defence Industries Agency) before being delivered to Niger.

Guerini concluded his trip to Niger by visiting the Italian military personnel deployed as part of the Bilateral Support Mission in the Republic of Niger (MISIN), which began in 2018 and also covers support for Benin, Mauritania, and Nigeria.

Italy and Niger in September 2017 agreed to enhance bilateral defence and security relations and this has seen Italy train Nigerien troops and enhance the capacity of the country’s armed forces.

Niger has received or ordered a variety of military hardware over the last several years as it battles terrorists, including from Boko Haram. Earlier this year Niger ordered armoured personnel carriers from Turkey’s Nurol Makina, in addition to several Bayraktar TB 2 unmanned aerial vehicles and Turkish Aerospace Industries Hurkus turboprop trainer/light attack aircraft.

Niger is receiving three surplus C-130H Hercules transport aircraft from the United States, and in 2021 took delivery of 22 Osprea Mamba Mk 7 armoured vehicles the US provided for the G5 Sahel Joint Force. This September, the United States delivered eight OTT Puma M36 armoured personnel carriers to Niger.





