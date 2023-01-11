Niger gets another C-130 Hercules from the United States

Niger has taken delivery of a third and final C-130 Hercules transport aircraft from the United States as it strengthens the aerial capabilities of the Niger Armed Forces.

US Embassy in Niger personnel and members of the Nigerien Armed Forces oversaw the transfer of the aircraft to the Nigerien Air Force during a handover ceremony at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger, on 4 January.

The US Embassy said the aircraft was handed over by interim charge d’affaires of the US Embassy in Niger, Susan N’Garnim, to Minister of National Defence, Alkassoum Indattou.

Indattou said the third C-130’s arrival allows Niger’s military to be one of the best equipped in the region in terms of aerial transport. He added that the US has not only provided the aircraft but logistical and maintenance support as well and this includes the construction of a hangar at Air Base 101.

Indattou said that since the beginning of the Libyan crisis and its impact on security and stability in the Sahel, the strategic partnership between the United States and Niger has been further strengthened. “The partner’s support has enabled a remarkable reinforcement of the logistical and operational capacities of the Air Force. The latter still benefits from the expertise and support of American partners in the operation of the C-130 fleet”, he noted.

“Today’s delivery is the most significant milestone in the 44-year history of the C-130 project between the United States of America and Niger as it aligns the training capability of the Niger on the programmes of the United States of America and other partners”, N’Garnim said.

She revealed that the US has spent $80 million to ensure that Niger’s air force has the air mobility capabilities it needs to support its fight against violent extremism. “Through our C-130 programme and other parts of our security cooperation programme, the government of the United States of America will continue to work with Niger in the fight against terrorism and regional insecurity”.

The C-130 that was handed over (5U-MTU) is a former US Air Force WC-130H (cn 382-4140), which spent four years being overhauled by Sabena Aerospace in Belgium prior to delivery, Scramble magazine reports.

Niger received its second C-130H (5U-MMS) in December 2021 and its first (5U-MBH) in January 2021, and has employed the mobility platform for various humanitarian assistance operations and United Nations troop and vehicle movements.







The new acquisitions are a major boost to Niger’s Air Force. It received two new C-130Hs in 1979 but one crashed in April 1997, killing 14 people. Other aircraft in Niger’s transport fleet include a Boeing 737-200, a single Dornier 28 and Dornier 228 and a couple of Mi-17s. Between 2013 and 2015 Niger received four Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft from the United States, with two configured for surveillance.