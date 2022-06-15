New Il-76 for Angola

It appears the Angolan Air Force is taking delivery of another Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft as part of a batch of several additional airlifters.

The Il-76TD, registration T-914, was spotted in Minsk, Belarus, earlier this month. Although painted in white, it was wearing Forca Aerea Nacional de Angola markings. On 9 June, the aircraft was tracked by FlightRadar24 over Egypt after departing Belarus on what is presumably its delivery flight.

It appears Angola may be acquiring several additional Il-76s. Il-76 registration T-912 was seen over Belarus in April and was first observed in February this year, indicating the first of a new batch: other Il-76TDs in Angolan service are T-908, T-909, T-910, and T-911, so based on the registrations, this indicates three additional aircraft are being delivered, possibly from ex-Belarussian stocks.

The Angolan Air Force has operated Il-76s for some 20 years. According to Scramble, only seven are currently operational, eight have been scrapped, and one is in storage. The type is flown by the Esquadra de Transportes which is based at Base Aérea No 1 (Luanda/4 de Fevereiro).







The Angolan Air Force relies mainly on An-12, An-24, An-72, C212 and Il-76 aircraft for its transport requirements. It recently acquired a couple of Xian MA60s from China and has ordered three C295s from Airbus. Although the latter order was first announced in 2018, it was only firmed up with Airbus in April this year. Two of the aircraft will be specifically equipped for maritime surveillance and one for transport missions.