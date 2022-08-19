New woman boss for Langebaanweg ASU

A cycle that saw her start as an apprentice aircraft electrician came full circle when Lieutenant Colonel Florah Legodi was appointed commander of 2 Air Servicing Unit (ASU) at Air Force Base (AFB) Langebaanweg.

Legodi is a 22-year veteran in the SA Air Force (SAAF) admitting to SANDF social media writer Lieutenant Colonel Mosepedi Manaka she’s come a long way since starting apprentice training at 68 Air School in Lyttelton, Centurion.

Her first posting was to 2 Squadron at AFB Makhado when the Cheetah was still in service. Legodi has the honour of qualifying as the first woman Cheetah electrical maintenance ground crew staffer.

A highlight of her career was going to Sweden in 2006 as one of a SAAF team tasked with initial analysis of a technical support structure for the then still flying 2 Squadron Gripens.

Back at 68 in 2007 as a technical training instructor, Legodi took and completed officer’s formative in 2009 earning the singular honour of best learner on course.

Other stops during her time to date in the blue uniform are mechanical support officer in charge of the Component Section at AFB Langebaanweg, training officer 2 ASU Detached, AFB Ysterplaat as well as 3 ASU training and logistic control centre officer at AFB Makhado.

In March this year Legodi was appointed the first female commander at 2 Air Servicing Unit at Air Force Base Langebaanweg.







Legodi has 10 sections reporting to her, all tasked with ensuring Central Flying School’s PC-7 Mk IIs are airworthy.