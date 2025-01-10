Namibia acquires Y-9 transport aircraft from China

The Namibian military has taken delivery of two Shaanzi Y-9E transport aircraft from China, becoming the first export customer for the type.

The aircraft were delivered in late November (departing China on the 11th and arriving in Namibia on the 17th) and officially handed over during a ceremony on 16 December at Grootfontein that was attended by Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba. The aircraft registration numbers are NAF-1962 (commemorating the birth year of the nation’s defence chief, Air Marshal Martin Kambulu Pinehas) and NAF-1990 (the year of Namibia’s independence).

“The acquisition of these medium transport aircraft will greatly contribute to improving and strengthening the operational capabilities of the Namibian Defense Forces and their readiness to respond swiftly to any situation requiring the deployment of our soldiers, both in peacetime and wartime,” Mbumba is reported as saying. “We are aware that we live in a world where peace is not guaranteed. Therefore, as an independent nation, we must maintain and enhance our capability to defend our territorial integrity.”

“Namibia values its all-weather friendship with the People’s Republic of China. Therefore, the Namibian Defence Force’s engagement with Chinese companies, such as CATIC [China Aeronautic Technology and Import Corporation], is a win-win relationship in which both countries stand to benefit,” the president said.

Air Vice-Marshal Teofilus Shaende, the commander of Namibia’s air force, said the aircraft will be crucial for humanitarian and military transport work. “With this aircraft in our arsenal, it will greatly enhance the Air Force’s abilities to take on various military airlift and air transportation operations and subsequently to carry out state missions for nonmilitary purposes, especially considering that the Republic of Namibia is geographically large and characterized by different types of terrain; these aircraft are crucial to reach all corners of the country. For example, with devastating yearly droughts causing food shortages in communities, the Air Force will be able to airlift and deliver drought relief items and food for humanitarian relief aid.”

Vice President of China National Aero-Technology, Lyu Li, said, “This accomplishment stands as a testament to the exceptional reliability and robust performance of the aircraft. Moving forward, CATIC remains resolutely committed to honouring its cooperative obligations by delivering comprehensive after-sales services. We will spare no effort to ensure the efficient operation and sustained reliability of aircraft throughout their lifecycle, thereby enabling the Namibia Air Force to utilize them with absolute assurance and satisfaction.”

Namibia’s air force has a relatively small transport aircraft fleet, operating two Harbin Y-12s and one Antonov An-26. It has sourced much of its military aircraft from China, including four K-8 trainers, six F-7NM fighters, and two Y-12 transports. Other aircraft in its fleet include four O-2A Skymasters, and on the rotary wing side two Mi-8T, one Cheetah, three Chetak, three Mi-25 and one H425 helicopters.

The Y-9 is based on the earlier Y-8, which is itself a copy of the Antonov An-12. Officially entering service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in 2012, the Y-9 is designed to fulfil various roles, including troop transport, cargo delivery, and medical evacuation. It can accommodate up to 106 paratroopers or carry a payload of approximately 25 tons, with a maximum capacity reaching 30 tons under certain conditions.

The aircraft is powered by four WoJiang WJ-6C turboprop engines, each delivering about 5 100 horsepower, and features advanced avionics for enhanced operational capabilities. Notably, the Y-9’s cargo bay is equipped with modern handling systems and can also support the transportation of light military vehicles, making it a versatile asset for logistical operations in both military and humanitarian missions

The Y-9 features a more spacious cargo cabin and improved operational range compared to the Y-8. It has a length of 36 metres, a wingspan of 38 metres, and a maximum takeoff weight of 65 tonnes. Top speed is 660 km/h and cruising speed 560 km/h.