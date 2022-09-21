Mwari ready for first delivery

Paramount Aerospace is delivering its first Mwari intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike aircraft to a launch customer in Africa, and revealed additional orders.

Series production Mwaris were spotted flying from Wonderboom in August and now handover of the first aircraft to the customer is imminent. Four aircraft are on the production line at the Wonderboom Airport factory; Paramount has orders for nine of the aircraft.

“The orders for several new Mwaris represent an important milestone in its commercial success and has resulted in full levels of production at Paramount Group’s state-of-the-art aircraft factory,” Paramount said.

The CEO of Paramount Aerospace Industries, Mike Levy stated: “This is a proud moment for Paramount and our continent’s aerospace industry. The development and deployment of Mwari underscores the strategic importance of a world-class, indigenous African aerospace industry, one that can quickly and collaboratively address the increasing security threats, conflicts and insurgencies which Africa presently faces”.

Eric Ichikowitz, Senior Vice President of Paramount International, stated: “Mwari is a game-changer for air forces; it’s purposefully designed for the kind of asymmetrical warfare that modern military forces across the world are today being asked to conduct. The aircraft has a critical role to play in the connected battlefield providing forces on the ground and in the air with a force multiplier competitive advantage.”

Innovative versatility

Mwari has been designed to easily perform multiple missions thanks to an innovative Interchangeable Mission Systems Bay (IMSB), located in the belly of the aircraft, providing near-endless sensor and payload options which can be integrated and be swapped out in less than two hours. Open-architecture and flexible systems allows for the quick and low-cost integration of new pods, avionics, cargo, special mission equipment, weapons and sensors.

Mwari has a service ceiling of up to 31 000 feet, and offers a maximum cruise speed of 250 knots, a mission range of up to 550 nautical miles with ordinance and an overall endurance of up to 6.5 hours. The aircraft also offers a short take-off and landing (STOL) capability, with retractable landing gear optimised for both semi and unprepared airstrips or sites.







Mwari has been designed with portable production in mind. The aircraft could, depending on customer requirements, be exported in kit format for final assembly in customer countries and can easily integrate into supply chains around the world, enabling scalable mass production.