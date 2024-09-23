Mwari demonstrates operational impact in Mozambique

Mozambique’s military is the launch customer for Paramount’s Mwari multi-role aircraft, and deployed the aircraft operationally in northern Mozambique in December 2022. Since then, the aircraft has played a key role in counter insurgency operations, providing reconnaissance and surveillance support.

After accumulating a substantial 400 flying hours, the first Mwari deployed in Mozambique has returned to Paramount’s aircraft production facility at Wonderboom Airport for its major OEM (original equipment manufacturer) inspection (C check).

On most aircraft, the C check is typically carried out every 20-24 months or after a specified number of flight hours are flown, in this case 400. It entails inspecting systems, cleaning and servicing and conducting minor structural inspections.

As part of its contract with Mozambique, Paramount completed pilot training with air crews from Mozambique. The company said that new groups of crew members started their training with Paramount last week.

Mozambique ordered three Mwari aircraft, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) subsequently bought six. Paramount is optimistic about the Mwari’s prospects in the armed overwatch market, noting that global air capability spending will reach over $476 billion over the next five years, with the Armed Overwatch/Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market estimated to provide $32.3 billion of opportunities.

The Mwari is the first new clean-sheet manned military aircraft in South Africa since the Rooivalk attack helicopter. First flight of the Experimental Demonstrator (XDM) was in July 2014, followed by the Advanced Demonstrator (ADM), which was built for testing weapons and mission systems.

The Mwari is marketed as a relatively inexpensive alternative to high-end military aircraft for surveillance, maritime patrol and counter-insurgency operations. It can also be used for training.

The Mwari has been designed to easily perform multiple missions thanks to an innovative Interchangeable Mission Systems Bay (IMSB), located in the belly of the aircraft, providing near-endless sensor and payload options which can be integrated and be swapped out in less than two hours.

Open-architecture and flexible systems allows for the quick and low-cost integration of new pods, avionics, cargo, special mission equipment, weapons and sensors.

The PT6 turboprop-powered Mwari has a service ceiling of up to 31 000 feet, and offers a maximum cruise speed of 250 knots, a mission range of up to 550 nautical miles with ordinance and an overall endurance of up to 6.5 hours. The aircraft also offers a short take-off and landing (STOL) capability, with retractable landing gear optimised for both semi and unprepared airstrips or sites.

Sensors and equipment that have already been fitted to the aircraft include Hensoldt’s Argos II electro-optical gimbal, Paramount Advanced Technologies’ 420 sensor ball, Thales’s Avni thermal reconnaissance system, Sysdel’s MiniRaven radar warning receiver, and Reutech’s ACR510 radio, amongst others. Future options could include a synthetic aperture radar (SAR).