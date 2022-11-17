Mozambique acquires transport aircraft from Paramount Group

Mozambique’s armed forces have taken delivery of two second hand transport aircraft acquired from Paramount Group.

A Let-410 and a CN235M were recently handed over to the Mozambican military (FADM), with publication Noticias quoting Air Force chief Major General Candido Tirano as saying they will be used for cargo and troop transport as well as special forces/paratrooper deployment.

He added that Paramount supplied the aircraft as well as training and maintenance. He thanked the Mozambican government for its partnership with Paramount and for equipping the Mozambican Air Force.

The CN235M-10 is registered FA-801 (cn C008) and was operated by the Botswana Defence Force until 2011 (as OG1) after being manufactured in 1987. It was then sold to Rampart Aviation (N820CA) before being sold but never delivered to the Togolese Air Force (as 5V-MBM). In 2013 ownership changed to Avcorp US Registrations LLC/Fayard Enterprises (N124CL) before it was registered as ZS-SOO in South Africa in 2014. Between 2019 and 2021 it was seen in Madagascar Air Force markings. It seems the Togolese and Madagascan sales fell through, and the aircraft is now in FADM service.

Paramount has supplied a variety of equipment to Mozambique’s military, including Marauder armoured personnel carriers and Mi-8/17, Mi-24 and Gazelle helicopters. Six Marauders fitted with heavy machinegun turrets were seen taking part in a September 2021 parade in Pemba, along with a single Mi-24 attack helicopter (FA-117), an armed Mi-8/17 (FA-093) transport helicopter and a Gazelle light helicopter.

Marauders were first seen in Mozambique in late 2020 while the helicopters appear to have been delivered in 2021.

Journalist Nuno Rogeiro in 2021 reported that Mozambique would be getting several upgraded Mi-17 and Mi-24 helicopters from Paramount, fitted with weapons, sensors and other equipment. While Mozambique has its own Mi-24 and Mi-17 helicopters, they are all understood to be grounded/unserviceable and the new acquisitions are refurbished second hand models.

At least two ex-UK Army Gazelles were delivered to Mozambique by Paramount, with further deliveries a possibility.

Fifteen Mozambican pilots are believed to have been trained at the Paramount Technical Training Academy. Burnham Global has provided training in the operation of the armoured vehicles on the ground in Mozambique.







In February 2021, Paramount and Burnham Global announced a multimillion dollar contract with an African government to provide a range of military training and advisory services. This country is believed to be Mozambique.