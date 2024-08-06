Morocco to acquire Israeli spy satellites

Morocco is acquiring two spy satellites from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in a deal apparently worth $1 billion.

IAI on 10 July announced a $1 billion contract with a foreign customer, but did not divulge other information other than to say the contract delivery would take place over five years.

Multiple media sources, including Moroccan news websites Le Desk and Le 360, reported Morocco as the buyer for two Ofek 13 reconnaissance satellites.

The new satellites will apparently replace two Airbus and Thales satellites, Le Desk and Le 360 reported, citing Israeli sources in Rabat.

The Ofek 13 uses synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology for day and night operation, giving a resolution of up to .5 metres.

Israel and Morocco reached an agreement on defence in 2021, covering intelligence and cooperation in military industries and procurement. In 2022, Morocco purchased the Barak MX air defence system from IAI for $540 million and Morocco has also acquired various unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Israeli companies, including IAI’s Heron I and systems from BlueBird Aero Systems.