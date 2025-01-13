Morocco looking to buy Small Diameter Bombs, AIM-120 missiles for its F-16s

The Kingdom of Morocco has requested to buy $175 million worth of AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and GBU-39B Small Diameter Bombs from the United States.

Both possible sales were approved by the US State Department on 20 December, and the relevant notifications delivered to Congress. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Morocco has requested to buy 500 Boeing GBU-39B Small Diameter Bombs I (SDB-I); and two GBU-39 (T-1)/B inert practice bombs along with training rounds, spares and support for an estimated total cost of $86 million.

Morocco also requested to buy up to 30 RTX Corporation AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) and one AIM-120C-8 guidance section as well as telemetry kits, spares and other equipment for a total cost of $88.37 million.

“The proposed sale will improve the Kingdom of Morocco’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions to meet its mission in securing its borders and territorial waters, countering terrorism and illicit trafficking, and using its newly acquired F-16 Block 72 fleet,” the DSCA said.

The Royal Moroccan Air Force flies 23 F-16C/D Block 50/52 aircraft that it received from 2011 to 2012 (one was lost over Yemen during operations as part of the Saudi-led coalition). The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency in 2019 approved the upgrade of these aircraft to the latest F-16V Block 70/72 standard at a cost of $985.2 million.

In March 2019, the US State Department approved the $3.7 billion sale of 25 new F-16C/D Block 72 aircraft to replace the Mirage F1s Morocco received in the 1970s, and the Northrop F-5E/F Tiger IIs it received in the 1980s. The new F-16s are being acquired with AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM missiles, Paveway II guided bombs and GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, amongst others. Production by Lockheed Martin of Morocco’s new F-16s is expected to conclude by December 2026.

In late 2022 Morocco ordered L3Harris smart weapon release systems (BRU-57/A) that allow its F-16s to carry two smart weapons on each system instead of one, doubling munitions capacity. It is compatible with 500 pound (225 kg) and 1 000-pound (450 kg) guided weapons.

Morocco’s existing F-16s are equipped with a variety of extra equipment, including Lockheed Martin Sniper targeting pods, Goodrich DB-110 airborne reconnaissance pods and Raytheon’s Advanced Countermeasures Electronic System (ACES). Armament includes AIM-9X Block II Sidewinders with lock on after launch capability, AGM-65D Maverick air-to-surface missiles and Enhanced GBU-12 Paveway II laser guided bomb kits. Several years ago Morocco also ordered Harpoon missiles for its F-16s.

Meanwhile, the Royal Moroccan Air Force has reportedly shown interest in the Chinese L-15 Falcon, a jet available in subsonic and supersonic trainer and light attack variants. While Morocco traditionally sources Western defence equipment, interest in the L-15 may stem from limited availability of Western alternatives like the US T-7A, though doubts persist about integrating a Chinese trainer alongside Morocco’s Western-supplied combat fleet, including upgraded F-16s and Mirage F1s, ADIT’s The Bulletin reports.

Morocco is continuing to strengthen its military, with a defence budget of 133 billion dirhams ($13 billion) in 2025, up 7.25% on 2024. Planned acquisitions include aircraft, tanks, and air defence systems.