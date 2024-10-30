Morocco and Embraer sign aerospace cooperation agreement as Morocco selects C-390

The Moroccan Government has agreed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Embraer to launch potential joint projects in the Moroccan aerospace industry, across areas in commercial aviation, defence and urban air mobility. This follows reports that Morocco is acquiring C-390 Millenium airlifters from the Brazilian manufacturer.

During a recently organised Millennium Users Groups C-390 Conference, Morocco appeared on a list of C-390 customers along with Brazil, Portugal, Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, and South Korea. Also shown for the first time were the flags of the Czech Republic, Chile, and the United Arab Emirates.

It is believed that the C-390 will replace the oldest C-130 Hercules transports in Royal Moroccan Air Force service (15 C-130Hs are in service). When asked for clarification, an Embraer spokesperson told defenceWeb he could neither confirm nor deny reports that Morocco was acquiring Milleniums.

Morocco evaluated a Brazilian C-390 (PT-ZNG) in March this year. The aircraft has also been demonstrated to South Africa and Rwanda, amongst others on the continent. Angola, Egypt, Greece, India, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Sweden have all also been cited as potential customers. Letters of intent have been signed by Argentina, Chile, and Colombia while Embraer has also registered interest from Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence and Security, said during the Marrakech Air Show currently underway in Morocco that the North African nation “is set to be a major partner for Embraer Defence and Security, and we are committed to collaborating closely with the Royal Moroccan Air Force to position the C-390 as the leading choice for their Future Tactical Airlift capabilities. Our support would include comprehensive training, maintenance, and logistics for their fleet. With a growing number of countries choosing the C-390 for its outstanding performance and high availability, now is the ideal time for the Royal Moroccan Air Force to consider joining this strong community.”

Embraer said the new MoU further acknowledges the mutual desire to strengthen and expand cooperation and investment between the Federal Republic of Brazil and the Kingdom of Morocco, around forging increased Atlantic cooperation across two role models of the Global South.

The agreement, between the Moroccan Government and Embraer, was signed at the Marrakech Air Show by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour; the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Karim Zidane; the Managing Director of the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency, Ali Seddiki; and Embraer Commercial Aviation President and CEO, Arjan Meijer.

“The parties have identified business opportunities, with excellent potential to bring mutual benefits in the short and long term to both Embraer and Morocco. The agreement covers opportunities in commercial aviation, defence, and urban air mobility, providing a framework around which to build an integrated sourcing ecosystem in Morocco, fostering innovation and economic growth and contributing to job creation and the development of local skills,” Embraer said.

This project of cooperation will also consider an important range of fields in incremental phases by developing training and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Other fields to be explored for potential collaborations include: R&T (research and technology) especially in decarbonization, clean mobility, sustainable aviation, and sustainable aviation fuel.

“Today, we are signing a landmark partnership agreement with Embraer at this prestigious event – the Marrakech airshow,” said Ryad Mezzour, The Minister of Industry and Trade. “This collaboration not only highlights the strength of our Moroccan ecosystem but also positions us as a key player in the global aerospace industry. It marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of our aeronautics industry, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and attracting strategic investments from global industry leaders. The agreement will catalyse a deeper synergy between Morocco and the major industry leader, Embraer, accelerating our shared ambitions and unlocking potential for groundbreaking achievements in aerospace”.

Embraer has 40 orders and purchase intentions for its C-390. The most recent officially confirmed C-390 order came from the Czech Republic, which has finalised the procurement of two KC/C-390 Millenium tanker-transport aircraft, Embraer said on 25 October. The contract is valued at about $482 million and includes a $82.3 million offset package for Czech industry. The first aircraft will be delivered to in 2025.