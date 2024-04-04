Moi Forces Academy gifted a Bulldog trainer

Pupils at Kenya’s Moi Forces Academy have a new source of inspiration in the form of a side-by-side Bulldog trainer now resident at the Academy.

The aircraft, until 2023 on the strength of the Kenya Air Force as a trainer, was donated to the Academy in what Brigadier Samwel Kipkorir, Moi Air Base (MAB) Commander, said was an “exciting opportunity” for students studying aviation.

Having trained on the type early in his military aviation career, KipKorir told Academy students the age of the aircraft – the prototype of which came off a Scottish production line and took to the air in May 1969 – did not count against it. “Despite its age, the fundamentals of aviation remain unchanged, laying a solid foundation for your careers.”

The Kenya Air Force first took the Bulldog into service in 1972, a year after Scottish Aviation Bulldog delivered 58 of the trainers to the Swedish Air Force. The Royal Air Force (RAF) was the largest Bulldog operator using the aircraft as a basic trainer after ordering 130 in 1972.

In addition to these three air forces, the military aviation services of Botswana, Ghana, Jordan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Malta and Nigeria also used the Bulldog as a basic flight trainer.

Part of the handover ceremony at the Academy saw aviation student Malachi Shiundu start the Bulldog’s engine. A Kenya Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement did not indicate whether the single-engined low-wing trainer would fly with students in the cockpit.

The Kenya Air Force retired the Bulldog in November 2023, having replaced the type with more modern Grob G120A-K piston engine trainers and Grob G120TP turboprop trainers. Half a dozen of the former were delivered in 2013, while a dozen G120TPs were delivered between 2020 and 2022. Scramble magazine has reported that another three may be on order.