Minusma seeking ISR aircraft

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (Minusma) is opening a tender for fixed wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft.

According to the UN Procurement Division, bid 3100004210 will open on 17 August. It is for “fixed wing manned aircraft service for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Minusma, Mali for three plus two optional years.”







According to Africa Intelligence, the tender has attracted companies such as CAE Aviation, Air Attack Technologies, Leonardo and MAG Aerospace.