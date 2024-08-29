Minister Motshekga told the SAAF is critical to national security

SA Air Force (SAAF) Chief, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, was the second chief of an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) service to host Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga on her current familiarisation tour.

Welcoming the minister and her entourage, including deputy ministers Richard Hlophe and Bantu Holomisa to the officers’ mess at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof, Mbambo is reported as underscoring the “indispensable role” of the SAAF and its “critical importance to national security”.

“Emphasising the financial demands and complexities inherent in maintaining and advancing the air force,” Captain Ally Rakoma reports the three-star “humbly” requesting the Minister’s support, funding and time to ensure successful outcomes in various initiatives.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a09a9fee&cb=98765' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=98765&n=a09a9fee' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“This plea reflects a deep commitment to enhancing the air force’s strategic capabilities, effectiveness and its pivotal contribution to the nation’s air defence,” the SAAF communication officer wrote of the visit earlier this week following a similar call to SA Army headquarters.

SAAF Chief Director Air Policy and Plans, Major General Elma de Villiers, provided what is termed “an insightful overview of the SAAF’s capabilities, its mission and Constitutional mandate, shedding light on the critical responsibilities that uphold the nation’s airspace security”.

Calling the visit “pivotal” Rakoma sees it “fortifying the bond between the Ministry and the SANDF celebrating their indispensable role in safeguarding and shaping our nation’s destiny”.

<a href='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a072f88d&cb=78945' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.defenceweb.co.za/revivenew/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=10&cb=78945&n=a072f88d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

As far as is known Motshekga still has to meet SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) Surgeon General, Lieutenant General Peter Maphaha; SA Navy (SAN) Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, and stops at what are called “critical divisions” with logistics and joint operations named.

The engagements, according to Department of Defence (DoD) Head of Communication (HoC) Siphiwe Dlamini, will introduce democratic South Africa’s third woman defence and military veterans minister to “the full spectrum of the entire defence portfolio”. First stop was SA Army headquarters on Monday, 26 August, with a scheduled end date to her tour of 17 September.