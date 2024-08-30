Mbambo delivers keynote at second National Space Conference

Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, delivered a keynote address at the second National Space Conference in Pretoria this week.

Organised by the National Earth Observations and Space Secretariat (NEOSS) and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) on behalf of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), this year’s conference was themed “Space Science and Innovation for Sustainability,” and aimed to grow South Africa’s and Africa’s space ecosystem.

The National Space Conference, held between 28 and 30 August at the CSIR, gave stakeholders (such as researchers, academics, public servants, business, data suppliers, consultants, and NGOs) a forum and opportunity to interact, share ideas and information, and spark discussions about how to work together most effectively to create a sustainable space ecosystem, programmes, and initiatives for national growth and development.

In his keynote address, Mbambo emphasised the pivotal role of space in ensuring safe and efficient aviation operations, highlighting how space technologies are crucial for enhancing both aviation safety and efficiency. “In an era where the skies are busier than ever and our dependence on air operations continues to grow, the integration of space-based technologies into military and civilian aviation is not just an innovation, it’s a necessity”.

“The role of space technologies in aviation is transformative. They are not just tools for improving navigation and communication, they are the foundation of a new era in aviation one where safety, efficiency, and sustainability are paramount. As we look to the future, let us embrace these technologies and work together to ensure that the skies remain safe and open for all,” Mbambo is reported by Ad Astra journalist Sergeant Sisipho Nontshokweni as saying.

Other speakers included representatives from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), SANSA, Space Commercial Services (SCS) company, Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Department of Science and Innovation, Agricultural Research Council, Technology Innovation Agency, Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries Association, NewSpace Systems, Simera Sense, Swift Geospatial, Clyde Space Africa, Dragonfly Aerospace, Cape Peninsula University of Technology, University of Pretoria, and Human Sciences Research Council, amongst others.

The second National Space Conference was well attended, Ad Astra reports, reflecting the surging global enthusiasm for space exploration. International representation included delegates from Angola, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Kenya and Gabon. Ahead of the conference they embarked on a tour of South Africa’s space infrastructure.

Mbambo’s participation in the conference comes as the SAAF moves to establish a Space Command Section to manage and co-ordinate all defence-related space activities in collaboration with SANSA and other government agencies.

Recognizing the increasing role of space in modern warfare, the South African National Defence Force has embarked on the development of a dedicated Space Command capability.