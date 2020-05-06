Marshall Aerospace to support Cameroon’s Hercules fleet

The United Kingdom-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group has been awarded a contract to provide maintenance, support and training to the Cameroon Air Force’s fleet of three C-130H aircraft over a five-year period.

The support contract was signed last year by Marshall ADG Sales Director, Matthew Harvey, and Brigadier General Jean-Calvin Momha, Chief of Air Staff Cameroon Air Force, at Air Force Headquarters in the Cameroon capital Yaounde, Marshall announced this month.

Under the new five-year contract, Marshall ADG will carry out all depth maintenance on the fleet at its facility in Cambridge, as well as provide important technical support.

Training will also be provided to ensure the Cameroon Air Force have the necessary skills to deliver front line maintenance and support to the fleet in Cameroon. Marshall ADG will also be working closely with the Cameroon Air Force’s logistics partner Aeromec to enable the best possible delivery of services.

“The Cameroon Air Force demands the very highest standards of support across all its fleets and the C-130 provides critical capability to our important airlift missions,” Momha said. “Marshall ADG has an excellent reputation within the industry for providing world-class support on the C-130 and our evaluation process confirmed that their solution delivered the best value for money. We look forward to developing a solid long term relationship with Marshall and seeing the benefits that their experience will bring to our C-130 operations.”

Marshall ADG CEO, Alistair McPhee, said, “We are delighted that the Cameroon Air Force selected our tender as the most competitive solution to deliver support to the operations of their C-130 fleet. We are proud to support the largest customer base of C-130 operators in the world and this latest contract is very much testimony to the extensive knowledge and expertise of our skilled workforce on large military aircraft.

“We thank the Cameroon Air Force for the trust they have shown in Marshall ADG and look forward to building on this success within the African continent.”

Cameroon operates three C-130H Hercules transports as well as a single CN235 and Xian MA60. Cameroon received two C-130Hs in 1977 and a single C-130H-30 in 1982. The Hercules and CN235-300 are configured as troop/cargo transports, while the MA60 is outfitted for passenger flights.







Cameroon has previously used Denel, Sabena Technics and OGMA for C-130s maintenance, with Portugal’s OGMA being the most recent maintenance provider. Basic maintenance was carried out in Cameroon and heavier work in Portugal.