Major General Ekman and the Pentagon’s strategy to strengthen air power in West Africa

Major General Kenneth Ekman, who serves as the US Department of Defense West Africa Coordination Element (ACE) Lead, US Africa Command, is a pivotal figure shaping America’s approach to security cooperation in West Africa. Across the last two quarters of 2024, his visits to five countries (Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire), offer a revealing glimpse into the Pentagon’s strategy to bolster regional stability amid escalating challenges.

“We’re not just addressing immediate security threats; we’re building enduring partnerships that empower our African allies to take the lead in their defence,” Ekman remarked in a recent podcast reflecting on his role. As a command pilot, with over 3 100 flying hours, including 605 combat hours, Ekman’s blend of operational expertise and strategic vision has become instrumental in recalibrating US military engagement in Africa.

His official travel to coastal West Africa is of strategic significance. Ekman’s itinerary underscored the US Department of Defense (DOD)’s—and by extension, AFRICOM’s—commitment to security cooperation through the strategic use of airpower. DefenceWeb can confirm that, in Benin on 29 October, Ekman observed US-funded border security training under Operation Mirador, a programme aimed at combating violent extremism along coastal West Africa. “Strengthening our partnerships along coastal West Africa is not just about security; it’s about building lasting relationships that ensure stability across the region,” Ekman emphasized, as confirmed by AFRICOM Public Affairs Office (AFRICOM PAO).

At Parakou Base, Ekman visited a newly constructed 200-meter shooting range funded by US Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAF). There, Forces Armées Béninoises (FAB) personnel conducted marksmanship training, displaying the tangible results of American-backed, defence infrastructure investments. The trip also included engagements with Beninese military leaders, the US Embassy’s Office of Security Cooperation, and Team Benin’s Civil Affairs Team, reflecting an integrated approach to capacity building.

In Togo on 19 November, Ekman met Brigadier General Dimini Allahare and other senior Togolese Armed Forces leaders to reaffirm the enduring partnership between the US and Togo, defenceWeb has learned. Discussions highlighted the role of airpower in regional security initiatives, including the deployment of fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft under the African Partner Recovery Capability. These aircraft facilitate personnel recovery, casualty evacuation, and operational sustainment for missions such as border security.

The role of airpower in Operation Mirador was the central focus in Ekman’s engagements in Benin and Togo – work he engaged in on behalf of the DOD and AFRICOM. Operation Mirador is a critical effort to enhance coastal West African defences against violent extremism. The DOD’s contribution to the operation includes developing critical infrastructure, such as a helicopter landing pad at Parakou Base, and deploying rotary-wing aircraft to support rapid response capabilities. “The new helicopter landing pad at Parakou Base is a tangible step toward enhancing their operational capacity,” Ekman stated.

These investments not only improve the FAB’s operational readiness but also exemplify the broader DOD strategy of leveraging airpower to strengthen regional defense architectures. Ekman’s emphasis on air mobility and precision reflects a clear alignment with AFRICOM’s overarching goals of resilience and interoperability among African partner countries.

Ekman’s official travels also featured high-level diplomatic engagements. His visit to Nigeria on 11 August included discussions with Minister of State for Defence Dr Bello Muhammed Matawalle on intelligence sharing and counterterrorism. In Ghana on 27 August, he met with Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah to discuss bolstering bilateral ties and integrating airpower into regional defence planning.

In Côte d’Ivoire in December—before 2024 ended—Ekman joined senior Pentagon defence officials. Accompanying DOD Secretary of Defense for African Affairs, Ekman met Minister of Defence Téné Birahima Ouattara. These discussions emphasized a unified approach to security cooperation across coastal West Africa, further cementing the AFRICOM’s role as a catalyst for stability in the region.

Ekman’s leadership extends beyond tactical and strategic realms. In a recent podcast, he reflected on the drawdown of US forces from Niger and their redistribution across West Africa, underscoring the complexities of managing shifting US operational priorities. He emphasized resilience through habits and the Air Force’s Comprehensive Airman Fitness Model, as well as the value of debriefing and constructive dissent in decision-making in the military. His insights reveal an officer deeply committed to fostering adaptive leadership within his teams, a quality that resonates in his work with African partner countries.

As the DOD and AFRICOM navigate evolving threats in Africa, Ekman’s work and contributions to air defence security cooperation in Africa, exemplifies the power of airpower-driven partnerships. From infrastructure projects in Benin to high-level dialogues in Ghana and Nigeria, his engagements demonstrate the strategic importance of a strong and integrated West African defence network.

Ekman’s approach to air force leadership representing the Pentagon and AFRICOM not only strengthens the capabilities of African countries but also underscores the growing prioritization of air and border security by coastal West African states. These visits highlight a strategic investment of time, resources, and the nuanced ‘diplomacy of security’—theorized in a 2013 Oxford Handbook, by author KJ Holsti —evidence of how bilateral strategies are deployed to counter both current known and emerging, expected violent extremist threats. Moreover, they reflect the increasing demand among African countries for collaboration with American airpower to address these critical challenges.

