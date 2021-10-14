MAG Aerospace awarded UN contract for ISR aircraft in Mali

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (Minusma) has contracted US-based MAG Aerospace to provide fixed wing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft.

The United Nations opened the bid in August last year for “fixed wing manned aircraft service for intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) in support of Minusma, Mali for three plus two optional years.”

MAG Aerospace will be using Cessna 208 aircraft to meet the UN requirements, and was seeking pilots for “ISR flights at designated sites in Africa in accordance with company operating procedures, United Nations policies, applicable host nation rules and Federal Aviation Regulations.” It was also recruiting mission equipment payload technicians for the Minusma contract.







MAG Aerospace says it delivers full-spectrum ISR Services (operations, training, and technical services) and other specialty aviation to federal, international, civilian, and commercial customers around the world. Its 1 700 employees operate more than 200 platforms, accumulating 150 000 flight hours a year on six continents.