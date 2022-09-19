Lest we forget

In a poignant ceremony on Sunday this week, the South African Air Force (SAAF) and the SAAF Association paid tribute to all South African air personnel who died in service of their country.

That date, 18 September, marked the centenary of the first fatal military aviation accident in South Africa, which occurred on a farm at Irene outside Pretoria. At the time, the nascent air force was just two years old.

On that day in 1922 the young Captain Albert Lawrence Montagu van der Byl (29) was piloting a South African Air Force two-seater trainer Avro 450K biplane – with tail number H9699 – from his base at Robert’s Heights, now called Thaba Tshwane. Lawrence had a passenger, Lieutenant Edward Armstrong Stuart of the 1st SA Mounted Rifles on board, and was heading to the family farm at Irene, where he executed an aerobatic sequence. Sadly, witnesses said the aircraft’s wing broke, causing the aircraft to crash near the farmhouse.

Both occupants succumbed to their injuries. Despite an extensive investigation, the exact cause of the accident remained undetermined.

Chief Director Air Policies and Plans, Major General Mbukeli Songqushwa, representing the Chief of the Air Force, noted that the then fledgling air force was experiencing the very same problem the SAAF is facing today, namely a lack of sufficient funds. “Funding is diminishing every financial year, but the mandate of the air force has not changed,” he said.

He noted today’s SAAF has to ensure its current generation of fighter aircraft are operating efficiently although without sufficient funding, yet the fighter capability has to be maintained and advanced in the face of technologies that are advancing on a daily basis.

“A fully funded air force – and a Department of Defence at large – will lead to a fully functioning and productive defence industry, which we know at present is being challenged,” he stated. “A productive defence industry will lead to technology advancement in the country, which in turn will lead to other countries buying those technology products from South Africa.”

At the time of Captain Lawrence van der Byl, the air force was advocating air power, which by itself is not sufficient without space power, according to the general. He said there are resources in space that could negatively affect air power endeavours. (This is a subject covered by a conference at the Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition this week).

“Space power is defined as ‘the total strength of a nation’s capabilities to conduct and influence activities to, in, through and from space to achieve its objectives’. Therefore, the air force has embarked on a new vision, which is to project effective air and space power through innovation in the theatre of operations,” he explained.

In reference to the Africa Aerospace and Defence show (AAD 2022) taking place at Air Force Base Waterkloof this week, he said visitors to the event want to see aviators in action. At the time of Captain Lawrence van der Byl, there was no such event, but his legacy remains to this day.

“In closing, let us remember the trailblazers in aviation, who dedicated their lives as prominent aviators to duty and to serve their country.”

As current owner of the historic Irene farm where the memorial service was held, Adrian van der Byl spoke on behalf of the Van der Byl family. He thanked the SAAF and SAAF Association for hosting the commemoration, which is also a tribute to all other aviators who served in the country.

For the benefit of his family, he explained that the Avro 450K biplane Captain Lawrence was flying, came into being only 16 years after the Wright Brothers flight in 1903.

“Although this was seen as progress, the Avro was rather primitive: essentially made of wood, canvas and string,” he explained. “The conditions for flying that morning, just after 07:00, were good, as this morning. It is very sad that Captain Lawrence and Lieutenant Stuart died so young.”

He mentioned that his own grandfather Henry van der Byl, then almost the same age as Lawrence, had been invited to fly with his nephew. Fortunately, Henry’s wife Evelyn put a stop to it, possibly saving his life. However, Henry’s son David went on to also serve in the SAAF.

“Whilst service to country runs in our heritage, and what was always special for my father David, and will doubtless resonate with any air force pilot is to combine the passion of flying with duty,” he concluded.

Adrian van der Byl was ceremoniously handed a brass grave marker that had gone missing for many years, which was eventually found and now destined for the family cemetery on the farm.

The event concluded with a flypast of a pair of ex-SAAF Harvard T6 trainers, still sporting the original bare metal and orange paint scheme, followed by a trumpeter performing the Last Post as the national flag was lowered to half-mast.







Several wreaths were laid, representing the SAAF, the SAAF Association, the Royal Air Force Association, and numerous other veteran associations.