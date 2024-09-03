L-39NG makes Egypt Airshow debut

Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody Aerospace is targeting the African continent with its new Aero L-39NG aircraft and to this end has brought the model to the inaugural Egypt International Airshow this week.

“After the successful delivery of the first six Aero L-39NG aircraft to the Vietnamese Air Force and the upcoming delivery of the first units to the domestic company LOM PRAHA, Aero is now focusing on African customers. The company is actively participating in the prestigious Egypt Airshow with the L-39NG, where it intends to present its modern and versatile aircraft to a wide international audience,” the company said in a statement.

Viktor Sotona, Chairman of the Board and President of Aero Vodochody Aerospace, explained the reasons for this move: “Egypt is a strategically located country with an important role in regional security and defence. We have historical ties with Egypt going back to the 1960s when Egypt was a user of several generations of our aircraft. Today’s growing demand for modern trainer aircraft and Egypt’s ambition to remain a leader in the region make our continued cooperation ideal.

“We are also considering the possibility of establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) centre directly in Egypt. This centre would not only support the L-39NG fleet but also enhance local capabilities and provide faster and more efficient services to our customers in the region,” added Sotona.

Aero said it believes the L-39NG is an ideal solution for Egypt and other African countries to modernise their training programmes. “The L-39NG is the only advanced trainer that can offer both Western and Eastern avionics platforms, allowing for easy transition between these systems,” said Filip Kulštrunk, Executive Vice President, of Aero.

The L-39NG is the latest iteration of the successful L-39 Albatros trainer. The L-39NG programme started in 2014, with four prototypes being produced. Serial production began in December 2022.

The L-39NG is powered by a single Williams FJ44-4M engine with FADEC control and has five hardpoints for 1 200 kg of weapons (three more than previously). Due to a more efficient engine and reduced drag, range is increased by 800 km to 1 900 km. Other changes compared to the standard L-39 are wet wings without wingtip tanks, a 15 000 flight hour service life, lighter and stronger airframe and Health and Usage Monitoring System. The L-39NG uses 50% new parts.

Primarily serving as an advanced trainer, the L-39NG enables the transition to modern fourth and fifth-generation fighters such as the F-16, MiG-29, or Rafale. It is also capable of light combat roles against ground and air targets, including close air support. The L-39NG can carry a range of weapons, including guided and unguided bombs, missiles, and machine guns.

Several African nations have expressed interest in the L-39NG, including Ghana and Senegal, although no recent sales have been forthcoming. There remain numerous legacy L-39 operators in Africa, and Aero Vodochody has helped a number of these, such as Nigeria, keep their aircraft airworthy.