Kachila AAROS UAV for remote operations and sensing

Canadian based technology group Kachila and its partner Hercules are marketing their medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) at Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2022 exhibition.

Africa has been identified as a key market for the automated aircraft for remote operations and sensing (AAROS), due to its low cost of operation and design for use off rugged airstrips. Kachila said several platforms have been delivered and are in operation, but declined to divulge customers.

AAROS is being marketed in partnership with The UAV Leasing Company based in Ireland. The company specialises in lease agreements for aircraft and UAVs for surveillance, border patrol and maritime surveillance.

The UAV is based on an ultralight aircraft designed for manned flight, converted into an unmanned platform. At AAD Kachila is showcasing a manned version of the platform, Pipistrel Virus SW.

It can fly autonomously for 10 to 30 hours depending on payload weight. The aircraft is made of composite and aluminium materials, sports a Rotax engine, and has reinforced landing gear.

Kachila is able to configure aircraft in the European Union Aviation Safety Agency CS-23 ultralight category into UAVs. One configuration allows for satellite links and clients can request others for uses suchas search and rescue, radar, as well as communications and electronic intelligence.

The artificial intelligence solution Kachila developed in partnership with Hercules, Athena Core Engine, can be configured for the AAROS platform. This reduces the workload for the human in the loop and provides real-time analysis by identifying threats and objects of interest to operators.





