Ivory Coast Air Force acquires flight simulator

Project management and technical assistance company AFRICAT Group has acquired a flight simulator from French company ALSIM, to be used by the Ivory Coast Air Force for pilot training.

ALSIM announced the sale on 18 January, although the simulator was commissioned on 10 December. It will be used to train pilots and future pilots of the Ivory Coast Air Force, allowing it to be more self-sufficient when it comes to pilot training.

The ALSIM ALX simulator supplied to the Ivory Coast provides training on up to four classes of aircraft, from single engine piston, twin engine piston, twin turbine up to medium category twin jet. The device is designed and approved for ATPL (airline transport pilot license), CPL (commercial pilot license), and MCC (multi-crew cooperation) in compliance with current regulatory standards.

Alexandre Haloin, Chief Executive Officer of AFRICAT Group, said: “We have chosen ALSIM as ALSIM is a major player in developing and manufacturing flight simulators. Besides, the ALSIM ALX simulator has multiple configurations (represents several, different types of aircraft) and it meets all our strategic needs.”







Anna Lezoray, ALSIM’s Sales Account Manager, commented: “We believe that the ALX with its flexibility, and reliability is the right tool to keep raising the quality of the training through efficiency and safety. We are extremely happy and proud to welcome AFRICAT and the Air Force of the Ivory Coast among our customers and would like to thank them for their confidence.”