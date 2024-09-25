Incomar debuts at AAD 2024, highlighting aerospace solutions and expertise

Aerospace and defence company Incomar, with a focus on systems design, development, integration and flight testing and flight training, for the first time exhibited at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition, where it showcased its growing capabilities and aircraft fleet.

Incomar focuses its energies on building mission computers, flight control computers and ground control stations, as well as complex aerospace and defence componentry. In addition to systems design, development and integration, Incomar offers flight testing and support on a range of platforms.

Incomar operates from two hangars at Wonderboom National Airport, three offices in Gauteng, Jaffie Aviation Training in Robertson for basic flight training, and Incomar Aeronautical Academy at Wonderboom for Flight Test Engineering and Test Pilot Training.

Four aircraft in the Incomar fleet are used for training (the Academy is a registered Aviation Training Organisation) and three are specialised test beds, used for example to test electro-optical systems, camera pods, synthetic aperture radars, flight test instrumentation etc. The recent acquisition of a Learjet was a major milestone for Incomar, allowing it to carry out high-speed testing, equipped with a high-speed pod.

Incomar was established in 1999 with a focus on flight testing and avionics integration. It offers full flight physics and aeronautical engineering capabilities, including stores clearance and integration, ground vibration testing, aero modelling and simulation etc. Mechanical, hardware and electronic engineering covers structural design and analysis, development of avionics enclosures, thermal management and analysis, printed circuit board development, and firmware development.

On the software side, Incomar can perform software engineering, and regarding avionics can develop mission computers, flight computers, stores management systems and ground control systems. The company can test and integrate benches and consoles. It has been building mission computers, flight computers, stores management systems, and ground control systems for a number of foreign clients.

For flight testing, Incomar employs Class I and II experimental test pilots and flight test engineers who can perform basic and full experimental testing of aircraft and systems – for example, Incomar pilots were the first to fly Paramount’s Ahrlac/Mwari, and its pilots have amongst others tested a Hensoldt sensor pod on the company’s Caravan – Incomar collaborates with a myriad of key South African industry players such as Hensoldt, Saab, Denel and Paramount amongst many other local suppliers and partners.

Incomar has grown rapidly in recent years, and now employs nearly 300 people. Its key staff were highlighted at AAD 2024 – the engineers and flight test pilots who have the experience to take their clients’ vision from concept through to design, execution and testing.

“The SA defence industry has unique skill sets that allow us to be pivotal stakeholders in this sector. Incomar is mindful that we are a custodian of South Africans with unique skills sets, and we take that responsibility seriously,” the company said.

“As custodians of this skills-base we feel well positioned to service and support the local market as well as provide robust solutions to the rest of Africa and abroad. We are proud to announce that we have recently become members of AMD, a commitment, on our part, to collaborate with local players and to drive the industry into its space as a respected global leader”.

As the first AAD for Incomar, the company used the exhibition to strengthen its network and to create collaborative opportunities with industry and other stakeholders as it continues to focus on sustained growth both in South Africa and the rest of the world.