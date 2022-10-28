Inaugural Africa Air Force Forum wraps up in Senegal

The first Africa Air Force Forum has concluded in Senegal after 300 attendees from 40 nations came together for two days to address the evolving roles of Africa’s air forces across the continent, from counter terrorism to counterinsurgency efforts and capacity building.

The organisers said air force and industry leaders from across Africa and global defence experts gathered to address security challenges and the necessity for regional air forces to enhance air operations to counter asymmetrical threats across Africa, and highlighted the role of aviation in low intensity conflicts.

Hosted by the Senegalese Air Force, the two-day forum (26 and 27 October) aimed to empower the aerospace community to cooperatively advance tactics, training, and maintenance and repair, and improve response to regional conflicts. Other goals were to look at fleet modernisation and capacity building, and human resource management for African air forces.

Topics under discussion on day one included the need to address emerging threats like unmanned aerial vehicles, reducing air force costs, improving safety, and establishing better intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities.

High-level attendees included service chiefs and officials from the Tunisian, French, Zambian, Sudanese, Spanish, Nigerian, Egyptian, Zimbabwean, Botswanan, Kenyan, Ivorian, Ugandan, Chadian, Brazilian, Cameroonian, Mauritanian, Malian, Tanzanian, Nigerien, Beninese, Rwandan, Togolese and Emirati air forces and air arms. Also in attendance was Chief of the South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo, and US Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa commander General James Hecker.

During the conference, Hecker presented on the growing presence of international air forces in Africa and their ability to support partners beyond counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.

“The most important thing we can do to guarantee future success is to stand shoulder-to shoulder, build trust in one another, and face these challenges together,” Hecker said. “We continue to lean into forums like this and others such as the African Partner Flights and Association of African Air Forces events. Each occasion should remind us that we are in this fight together.”

In the past year, the US has provided airlift support through foreign military sales and training, hosted multiple engagements through the Association of African Air Forces, integrated with regional partners in exercise African Lion 2022, and provided operational awareness to partners throughout the continent, the US Air Force said.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of National Defence said its participation would include a Chinese Air Force delegation as part of the PLA Air Force’s move to engage in conferences, air shows and training exercises around the world. “The Chinese PLAAF has carried out practical cooperation with foreign air forces worldwide, including those of African countries,” the Ministry of National Defence said.

“The Chinese PLAAF has also played a positive role in international humanitarian disaster relief and reduction, regional security cooperation, etc. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, amounts of urgently-needed medical supplies, medicines, and apparatus have been delivered by the Chinese PLAAF aircraft to many countries in Asia and Africa,” the Chinese Ministry of National Defence said.

The Forum hosted various exhibitors from around the world, such as Iomax USA, Havelsan, BIRD Aerosystems, Thales, Pratt & Whitney, Embraer, Leonardo, ESMA Group, Norinco, Test Flying Academy of South Africa, Poly Technologies, Diamond Aircraft and others.







Havelsan, for example, said it received immense positive feedback during the Forum, with representatives from the Chadian, Nigerian, Senegalese and Mauritanian air forces expressing interest in Havelsan’s products. On display at the King Fahd Palace in Dakar were Havelsan’s border security solutions, simulation training systems, ADVENT MARTI air command and control system, and TICCS command and control information system.